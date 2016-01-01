Overview

Dr. Krishnamurthi Sundaram, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Sundaram works at Center for Community Health at NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pharyngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.