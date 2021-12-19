Dr. Krishna Namburi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namburi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Namburi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishna Namburi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paris, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Paris Community Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Locations
-
1
Oakland Clinic727 E Court St, Paris, IL 61944 Directions (812) 242-3175Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Union Associated Physicians Clinic LLC1739 N 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 242-3600
-
3
UAP Family Practice1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3175Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Union Associated Physicians Clinic LLC4601 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-3281
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Community Hospital
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful in keeping my mom alive
About Dr. Krishna Namburi, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1942319934
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Namburi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Namburi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Namburi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Namburi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Namburi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Namburi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namburi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namburi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namburi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.