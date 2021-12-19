Overview

Dr. Krishna Namburi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paris, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Paris Community Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Namburi works at Paris Community Hospital/Family Medical Center in Paris, IL with other offices in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.