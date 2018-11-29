Dr. Rajamani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnakumar Rajamani, MD
Dr. Krishnakumar Rajamani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Unity Diabetes Center2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 368-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Unity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Rajamani listens. asks questions and takes time with you. I did not feel rushed at all. I was nervous about the appointment, and he has such a calming demeanor that I felt relaxed almost immediately. He explained a path forward and followed through. Dr Rajamani is very professional and knowledgeable and his staff is very friendly and upbeat. I highly recommend Dr. Rajamani!
About Dr. Krishnakumar Rajamani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rajamani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajamani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajamani has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajamani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajamani speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajamani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajamani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajamani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajamani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.