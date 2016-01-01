Dr. Krishna Yerneni, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yerneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Yerneni, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishna Yerneni, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Yerneni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Montrose Dental Arts228 Montrose Ave # A, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 540-4152Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:30am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pmSunday10:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Georgetown Dental Spa2167a Ralph Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 540-4154
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- EmblemHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yerneni?
About Dr. Krishna Yerneni, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1063770220
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yerneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yerneni works at
Dr. Yerneni speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.
Dr. Yerneni has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yerneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yerneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yerneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.