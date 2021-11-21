Overview

Dr. Krishna Venkatesh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Venkatesh works at Tri-City Colo-Rectal Surgery in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Sphincterotomy and Excision of Rectal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.