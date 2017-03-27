Dr. Krishna Urval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Urval, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Krishna Urval, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Urval works at
Ohio Valley Asthma & Allergy Institute2101 Jacob St Ste 601, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (800) 473-8912
Victor T Perrone MD40 Medical Park Ste 505, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 234-8912
- Wheeling Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I can not say enough kind words about Dr. Urval. He helped get my son's asthma and allergies in check. He really cared and listened. It is rare around here to find someone this wonderful.
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1669582235
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Dr. Urval has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urval works at
Dr. Urval speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Urval. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.