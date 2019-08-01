Overview

Dr. Krishna Tatineni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from West Suburban Med Ctr and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.



Dr. Tatineni works at Elie Internal Medicine, Frisco, TX in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.