Overview

Dr. Krishna Sury, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. 

Dr. Sury works at CT Kidney And Hypertension Specialists in Waterbury, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Kidney & Hypertension Specialist LLC
    140 Grandview Ave Ste 101, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 597-9733
  2. 2
    Waterbury Dialysis Center
    150 Mattatuck Heights Rd, Waterbury, CT 06705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 419-0488
  3. 3
    Greater Waterbury Dialysis
    209 Highland Ave, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 574-7933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • Waterbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 27, 2021
    I was sent to Dr Sury by my primary doctor very pleased with her very thorough and very pleasant highly recommend
    Dennis — Aug 27, 2021
    About Dr. Krishna Sury, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780020073
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
