Dr. Krishna Sunkureddi, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Krishna Sunkureddi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital Cleveland

Dr. Sunkureddi works at Krishna V R Sunkureddi MD in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Krishna V R Sunkureddi MD
    1406 Stonehollow Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 358-0502

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Aug 16, 2016
    Don't know what these other people are talking about. I've been a long time patient of Sunkureddi. Yes his appointments are hard to come by but thats why they set appointments after your visit. This is a fantastic practice. The doctors are nice and staff is also nice. The drug testing I mean some parents do take their children's medication. Its to save his butt if something happens. I would highly recommend him and all of his docs to my family and friends. These negative comments are inaccurate
    Houston, TX — Aug 16, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Krishna Sunkureddi, MD
    About Dr. Krishna Sunkureddi, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861596314
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital Cleveland
    Residency
    • St Luke's Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishna Sunkureddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunkureddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sunkureddi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sunkureddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sunkureddi works at Krishna V R Sunkureddi MD in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sunkureddi’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunkureddi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunkureddi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunkureddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunkureddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

