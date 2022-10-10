Dr. Krishna Shanmugam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanmugam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Shanmugam, MD
Overview
Dr. Krishna Shanmugam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Locations
BCS Eye Associates3201 University Dr E Ste 445, Bryan, TX 77802 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
Ratings & Reviews
You are a true healer and a model of human kindness to all that come in contact with you. Your medical knowledge and quality of care are truly exceptional. Thank you again for all you do !!
About Dr. Krishna Shanmugam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish and Tamil
- 1518286558
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanmugam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanmugam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanmugam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanmugam has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanmugam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shanmugam speaks Spanish and Tamil.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanmugam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanmugam.
