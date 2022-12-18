Dr. Krishna Satyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Satyan, MD
Dr. Krishna Satyan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Hunt Regional Medical Center and WHS East Campus.
Coalgtmoni LLC6101 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 750-3646
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- WHS East Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Satyan performed MVD (microvascular decompression surgery) for hemifacial spasm on my left side. Hemifacial spasm is a nervous system disorder in which the eye and muscles on one side of your face twitch involuntarily. Hemifacial spasm is most often caused by a blood vessel touching or pulsating against a facial nerve. It took me a year to get up the nerve to have this surgery. After talking to Dr. Satyan a second time, I decided to go ahead with it. Dr. Satyan told me all of the risks with the surgery, but he was confident the surgery would be successful. His staff took care of contacting my insurance providers and getting the surgery scheduled. Everything came off without a hitch, and I am very happy with the results - NO MORE TWITCHING!
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1811226350
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Neurosurgery
