Overview

Dr. Krishna Satyan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Hunt Regional Medical Center and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Satyan works at Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine Associates in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.