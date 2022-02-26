Dr. Krishna Rocha-Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rocha-Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Rocha-Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Krishna Rocha-Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.619 E MASON ST, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 788-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I hate a massive heart attack in 2001 at the age of 37. Without doubt this man saved my life!! My last name at the time was Hittmeier.
About Dr. Krishna Rocha-Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rocha-Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rocha-Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rocha-Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rocha-Singh has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rocha-Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rocha-Singh speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocha-Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocha-Singh.
