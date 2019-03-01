Dr. Raman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishna Raman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishna Raman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Locations
North Cypress Medical Center21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 355, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 890-9944
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I wouldn't trade Dr. Raman for no amount of money because he is the best nephrologist in the country & cities! I love his professionalism, personality & he has a 100% sense of humor 2 offer to patients that are already experiencing a major life change in health. I been under his care for ~8 years & he truly cares about his patients personally. Amazing!!!
About Dr. Krishna Raman, MD
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1922048958
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- SUNY Buffalo/Mercy Hosp
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
