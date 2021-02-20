Dr. Krishna Priya Kalyam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalyam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Priya Kalyam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishna Priya Kalyam, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Murphy, TX. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robt Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Kalyam works at
Locations
Legacy Eyelids & Cosmetic Surgery601 W FM 544 Ste 102, Murphy, TX 75094 Directions (214) 666-4663
Legacy Eyelids & Cosmetic Surgery6835 Communications Pkwy Ste 520, Plano, TX 75024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a new patient and had a very pleasant experience. Dr. Kalyam was super friendly, personable, and explained everything succinctly. I highly recommend her. Her staff, Ashley, was very knowledgeable and friendly as well. They both took the time to address my questions and needs.
About Dr. Krishna Priya Kalyam, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
- 1811259179
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Oculoplastics Fellowship (ASOPRS)
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Leigh Valley Hosp
- UMDNJ-Robt Wood Johnson Medical School
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
