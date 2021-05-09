Dr. Krishna Pinnamaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinnamaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Pinnamaneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishna Pinnamaneni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from JEWISH HOSPITAL / COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH.
Dr. Pinnamaneni works at
Locations
Edward D Szmuc M.d. PC2034 E Southern Ave Ste T, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 838-2277
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinnamaneni?
Dr Pinnamaneni is a kind and astute Healthcare provider. Experienced and logical. You cannot find better...
About Dr. Krishna Pinnamaneni, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1124022819
Education & Certifications
- JEWISH HOSPITAL / COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinnamaneni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinnamaneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinnamaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinnamaneni works at
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinnamaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinnamaneni.
