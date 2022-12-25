Dr. Krishna Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishna Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson.
Locations
Texas Oncology-Round Rock North301 Seton Pkwy Ste 104, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 687-2300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology-Georgetown1500 Rivery Blvd Ste 2215, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 688-5579Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Krishna Patel = thorough, empathetic, inquisitive, friendly, unrushed. She is the BEST!!
About Dr. Krishna Patel, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1619263183
Education & Certifications
- Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.