Dr. Krishna Patel, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Krishna Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Wheaton Eye Clinic in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clinical Research Center of Wheaton Eye Clinic LLC
    2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 (630) 668-8250
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Comprehensive Ophthalmology Corneaglaucoma Oculoplastic Ophthalmology
    1365B Clifton Rd NE Rm 6161, Atlanta, GA 30322 (404) 778-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenectomy Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 15, 2022
    Doctor Patel is an amazing provider. She performed eyelid surgery on me in July, and I look great. I had eyelid retraction as a result of thyroid eye disease. Doctor Patel removed the excess fat composites from both of my eyes. Her bedside manner is great. her incision was extremely precise, Directly on the crease, And there is no sight of the scar. I highly recommend her as a provider.
    Jacquelin Mekhiel — Sep 15, 2022
    • Ophthalmology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477972412
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    • Ophthalmology
