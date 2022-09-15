Dr. Krishna Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Patel, MD
Dr. Krishna Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Clinical Research Center of Wheaton Eye Clinic LLC2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 668-8250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Comprehensive Ophthalmology Corneaglaucoma Oculoplastic Ophthalmology1365B Clifton Rd NE Rm 6161, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-2020
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Doctor Patel is an amazing provider. She performed eyelid surgery on me in July, and I look great. I had eyelid retraction as a result of thyroid eye disease. Doctor Patel removed the excess fat composites from both of my eyes. Her bedside manner is great. her incision was extremely precise, Directly on the crease, And there is no sight of the scar. I highly recommend her as a provider.
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
