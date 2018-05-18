Overview

Dr. Krishna Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.