Overview

Dr. Krishnakumari Pallegar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.



Dr. Pallegar works at M Health Fairview Clinic in Burnsville, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.