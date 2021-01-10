See All General Surgeons in Montebello, CA
Dr. Krishna Narayanan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Krishna Narayanan, MD

General Surgery
1.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Krishna Narayanan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from JIPMER Pondicherry/Med Coll and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.

Dr. Narayanan works at Narayanan and Narayanan Mds in Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Krishna Narayanan,MD
    101 E Beverly Blvd Ste 306, Montebello, CA 90640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 888-8646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Anorectal Abscess
Ventral Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Anorectal Abscess
Ventral Hernia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 10, 2021
    Dr Narayanan is a very good doctor and he has got my approvals quick for surgery and ct scans
    Denise Ferrer — Jan 10, 2021
    About Dr. Krishna Narayanan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1255376968
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • USC University Hosp
    Internship
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • JIPMER Pondicherry/Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishna Narayanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narayanan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narayanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narayanan works at Narayanan and Narayanan Mds in Montebello, CA. View the full address on Dr. Narayanan’s profile.

    Dr. Narayanan has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayanan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

