Dr. Krishna Nagendran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishna Nagendran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Opelousas General Health System and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Physician Clinic of Lgmc441 HEYMANN BLVD, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-8429
-
2
Cardiovascular Institute of the South6550 Main St Ste 1000, Zachary, LA 70791 Directions (337) 942-3006
-
3
Cardiovascular Institute of the South1233 Wayne Gilmore Cir Ste 450, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 942-3006
-
4
Advocate Heart Institute - Washington Street801 S Washington St Fl 4, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 600-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful man
About Dr. Krishna Nagendran, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265674691
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
