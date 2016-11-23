Dr. Nadar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishna Nadar, MD
Overview
Dr. Krishna Nadar, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Nadar works at
Locations
Paincare Institute Division1013 N DuPont Sq Ste A, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 896-6166
Medical Specialists of Kentuckiana2816 Veach Rd Ste 105, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 684-7179
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A doctor who actually devotes his time to healing. Very positive. After 2 failed back surgeries and bilateral knee replacements with nerve damage. Dr. Nadar tried me on three different pain injections in 3 months to see which drug i responded to the best. He then installed a pain pump in my back 2 yrs ago. What a relief!!!! I now go in for a pump refill every 3 months. Thank you Dr. NADAR
About Dr. Krishna Nadar, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1801821962
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadar.
