Dr. Krishna Gumidyala, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (24)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Krishna Gumidyala, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from University of Illinois At Peoria and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

Dr. Gumidyala works at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA, Okatie, SC, Sylvania, GA and Hinesville, GA.

Locations

    Southeastern Orthopedic Center
    210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 644-5300
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Midtown Sports Medicine
    285 Boulevard NE Ste 310, Atlanta, GA 30312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 522-5828
    Optim Orthopedics-Bluffton
    16 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 201, Okatie, SC 29909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 705-9401
    Sylvania
    209 Mims Rd # A, Sylvania, GA 30467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 564-5236
    Hinesville Office
    1146 E G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville, GA 31313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 877-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Dr. Gumidyala is the best in his field. He did a lumbar fusion on me and it I cannot express the joy in my heart to be able to walk without pain radiating down my legs. Thank you so much Doc. And his bedside manner is impecable.
    Lady Phyllis — Sep 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Krishna Gumidyala, MD
    About Dr. Krishna Gumidyala, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649486994
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Spine Surgery Fellowship At The University Of California
    Residency
    • Orthopedic Surgery Residency At The University Of Tennessee, Campbell Clinic
    Internship
    • Campbell Clinic / Univ of Tennessee
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois At Peoria
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

