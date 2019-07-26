Dr. Krishna Goli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Goli, MD
Overview
Dr. Krishna Goli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vicksburg, MS. They graduated from Amc and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Goli works at
Locations
River Region Medical Center2100 Highway 61 N, Vicksburg, MS 39183 Directions (601) 883-5000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Piedmont Physicians Newnan Crossing Neurology1741 Newnan Crossing Blvd E Ste G, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 633-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goli is exceptional in her field. She’s treated my elderly parents for the last few years. She’s kind, caring and intelligent. If your looking for a neurologist in the Newnan area, she’s one my family’s choice!!!
About Dr. Krishna Goli, MD
- Neurology
- English, Telugu
- 1932384427
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- UMMC
- Amc
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goli has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goli speaks Telugu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.