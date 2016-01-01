Dr. Krishna Gannamaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gannamaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Gannamaneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishna Gannamaneni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gannamaneni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lafayette Clinic of Urology1345 Unity Pl Ste 110, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 807-2787
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gannamaneni?
About Dr. Krishna Gannamaneni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1235107673
Education & Certifications
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Interfaith Med Center
- GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gannamaneni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gannamaneni accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gannamaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gannamaneni works at
Dr. Gannamaneni has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gannamaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gannamaneni speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gannamaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gannamaneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gannamaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gannamaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.