See All Gastroenterologists in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Krishna Gannamaneni, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Krishna Gannamaneni, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Krishna Gannamaneni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gannamaneni works at Gannamaneni Gastroenterology in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lafayette Clinic of Urology
    1345 Unity Pl Ste 110, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 807-2787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Rensselaer
  • Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Anal or Rectal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gannamaneni?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Krishna Gannamaneni, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Krishna Gannamaneni, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gannamaneni to family and friends

    Dr. Gannamaneni's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gannamaneni

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Krishna Gannamaneni, MD.

    About Dr. Krishna Gannamaneni, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235107673
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Brooklyn Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Interfaith Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishna Gannamaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gannamaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gannamaneni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gannamaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gannamaneni works at Gannamaneni Gastroenterology in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Gannamaneni’s profile.

    Dr. Gannamaneni has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gannamaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gannamaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gannamaneni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gannamaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gannamaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Krishna Gannamaneni, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.