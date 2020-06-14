Dr. Krishn Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishn Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishn Sharma, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital, Phelps Hospital, Stamford Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Locations
Brain And Spine Surgeons Of New York4 Westchester Park Dr Fl 4, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 948-8448
Scoliosis and Spinal Surgery at Chelsea Pier1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-8484
Children's Specialty Center at The Tully Center32 Strawberry Hill Ave, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 327-9844
Rudolph F Taddonio MD70 Mill River St Ste LL4B, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 327-9844
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Recently Dr. Sharma performed a microdiscectomy on my lower back and I couldn't be happier with the outcome. Not only did the surgery go extremely well, better than I had hoped, but the entire process was seamlessly excellent even through today's COVID-19 environment. From our first meeting, to the evaluation, to the surgery then there after, everything has been top notch. I highly recommend Dr. Sharma to whomever is even considering or in need of treatment. His personable touch, willingness to listen and genuine level of care is above and beyond any expectations.
About Dr. Krishn Sharma, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235190240
Education & Certifications
- The Spine Institute At Beth Israel Medical Center, Nyc
- Union Memorial Hospital
- New York Medical College
- State University of New York at Binghamton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.