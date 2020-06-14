See All Spine Surgeons in West Harrison, NY
Dr. Krishn Sharma, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Krishn Sharma, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital, Phelps Hospital, Stamford Hospital and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Sharma works at Brain And Spine Surgeons Of New York in West Harrison, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brain And Spine Surgeons Of New York
    4 Westchester Park Dr Fl 4, West Harrison, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 948-8448
  2. 2
    Scoliosis and Spinal Surgery at Chelsea Pier
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-8484
  3. 3
    Children's Specialty Center at The Tully Center
    32 Strawberry Hill Ave, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 327-9844
  4. 4
    Rudolph F Taddonio MD
    70 Mill River St Ste LL4B, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 327-9844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • Northern Westchester Hospital
  • Phelps Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital
  • White Plains Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Krishn Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235190240
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Spine Institute At Beth Israel Medical Center, Nyc
    Internship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Binghamton
