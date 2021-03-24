Dr. Krishdeep Chadha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishdeep Chadha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishdeep Chadha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Chadha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arizona Centers for Digestive Health9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 405, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 236-8507
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chadha?
Surprised by the low ratings. Dr Chadha has been a lifesaver for my family. He was the 3rd GI specialist we saw & the only one who knew how to diagnose the problem & figure out what what my family member needs to have a normal life in spite of their condition. Not only would I recommend Dr Chadha, I already have!
About Dr. Krishdeep Chadha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1619147915
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chadha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chadha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chadha works at
Dr. Chadha has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chadha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chadha speaks Punjabi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.