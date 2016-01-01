See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Krishanthan Vigneswaran, MD

Neurosurgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Krishanthan Vigneswaran, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Vigneswaran works at Childrens-Eggleston Emergncy in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Health Neurosciences
    7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 840, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-8080
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    UT Health Neurosciences
    17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 450, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Surgery
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Nervous System Cancer Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Microvascular Decompression Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Dr. Krishanthan Vigneswaran, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437418746
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Emory University School Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilit University
