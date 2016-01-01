Dr. Krishnaswamy Ramachandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramachandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishnaswamy Ramachandran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishnaswamy Ramachandran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with U Va-Vamc
Dr. Ramachandran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Cardiology2001 Crystal Spring Ave SW Ste 203, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 982-8204Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Giles Community Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramachandran?
About Dr. Krishnaswamy Ramachandran, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1396749255
Education & Certifications
- U Va-Vamc
- Bolton Royal Infirm
- Bangalore Med Coll Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramachandran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramachandran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramachandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramachandran works at
Dr. Ramachandran has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramachandran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramachandran. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramachandran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramachandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramachandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.