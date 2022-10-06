Overview

Dr. Kris Vijay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal Acadamy Of Higher Education and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Vijay works at Arizona Heart Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.