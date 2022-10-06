See All Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kris Vijay, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kris Vijay, MD

Cardiology
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kris Vijay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal Acadamy Of Higher Education and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.

Dr. Vijay works at Arizona Heart Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gabriel Hilkovitz MD
    2632 N 20TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 266-2200
  2. 2
    Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart
    1910 E Thomas Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 266-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Tricuspid Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vijay?

    Oct 06, 2022
    He helped diagnose the CHF and amyloidosis. Unfortunately he has retired. Tryi g to find a cardiologist with his knowledge and passion for CHF and amyloidosis treatments.
    Bryan R — Oct 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kris Vijay, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kris Vijay, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vijay to family and friends

    Dr. Vijay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vijay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kris Vijay, MD.

    About Dr. Kris Vijay, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376598151
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SAINT MARY'S HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lt Mg Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal Acadamy Of Higher Education
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kris Vijay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vijay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vijay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vijay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Vijay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vijay works at Arizona Heart Institute in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Vijay’s profile.

    Dr. Vijay has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vijay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vijay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vijay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kris Vijay, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.