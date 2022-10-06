Dr. Kris Vijay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vijay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kris Vijay, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kris Vijay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal Acadamy Of Higher Education and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Gabriel Hilkovitz MD2632 N 20TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 266-2200
Biltmore Cardiology - Arizona Heart1910 E Thomas Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 266-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He helped diagnose the CHF and amyloidosis. Unfortunately he has retired. Tryi g to find a cardiologist with his knowledge and passion for CHF and amyloidosis treatments.
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1376598151
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- SAINT MARY'S HOSPITAL
- Lt Mg Hosp
- Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal Acadamy Of Higher Education
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Vijay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vijay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vijay has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vijay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vijay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Vijay can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.