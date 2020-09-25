Dr. Kris Shewmake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shewmake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kris Shewmake, MD
Overview
Dr. Kris Shewmake, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Locations
Shewmake Plastic Surgery11220 Executive Center Dr Ste 201, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 492-8970
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shewmake is not only an excellent surgeon, he also listens to the patient, their concerns and what type of result they are trying to achieve. His bedside manner is very kind and considerate. Even during Covid I felt everyone one of his staff were doing everything they could to be sure that Covid was not an issue in the main office and in the surgery center. I've had 2 surgeries with him 2 years apart and have been extremely happy with both of them.
About Dr. Kris Shewmake, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- University Tex Sw
- University Ark School Med
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shewmake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shewmake accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shewmake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shewmake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shewmake.
