Dr. Kris Ruangchotvit, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Kris Ruangchotvit, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Matthews, NC. 

Dr. Ruangchotvit works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews
    Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews
    1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 320, Matthews, NC 28105
(704) 908-2912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.5
    About Dr. Kris Ruangchotvit, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1669854048
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kris Ruangchotvit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruangchotvit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruangchotvit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruangchotvit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruangchotvit works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ruangchotvit’s profile.

    Dr. Ruangchotvit has seen patients for Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruangchotvit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruangchotvit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruangchotvit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruangchotvit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruangchotvit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

