Dr. Kris Ruangchotvit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruangchotvit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kris Ruangchotvit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kris Ruangchotvit, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Matthews, NC.
Dr. Ruangchotvit works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 320, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2912
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruangchotvit?
About Dr. Kris Ruangchotvit, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- Male
- 1669854048
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruangchotvit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruangchotvit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruangchotvit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruangchotvit works at
Dr. Ruangchotvit has seen patients for Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruangchotvit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruangchotvit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruangchotvit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruangchotvit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruangchotvit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.