Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kris Murthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Kris Murthy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Murthy works at
Locations
Charleston Neurology Assc. Inc.5303 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste A, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 345-1181
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Murthy and staff are always friendly and ready to answer any questions you may have. Office always clean and bright.
About Dr. Kris Murthy, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1912941915
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murthy has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murthy speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.