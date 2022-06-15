Dr. Kris Houser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kris Houser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kris Houser, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Houser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Strategies LLC214 S Peters Rd Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 539-1001
-
2
Sunrise Pediatrics LLC715 Kings Ln, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 454-9411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Houser?
Dr. Houser has a wonderful “bedside manner”. He is attentive and listens to the patients need. He likes to get to know the patient and treat the whole person and not just a couple of symptoms. He has great empathy for those dealing with mental health crisis. He along with my psychologist literally saved me!
About Dr. Kris Houser, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992798284
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houser works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Houser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.