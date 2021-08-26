Dr. Kris Haase, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kris Haase, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kris Haase, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Haase works at
Locations
-
1
Kris A Haase DPM7116 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (248) 666-8807
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haase?
A great staff Dr. Aronovitz treated me like a family member. Follow up phone calls to check on how I'm feeling. He took time to answer my questions. I strongly recommend Dr. Aronovitz and his wonderful staff. Thank you and God bless.
About Dr. Kris Haase, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1912906751
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haase has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haase works at
Dr. Haase has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Haase. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.