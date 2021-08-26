Overview

Dr. Kris Haase, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Haase works at Kris A Haase DPM in Waterford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.