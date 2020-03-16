Dr. Kris Gillian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kris Gillian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kris Gillian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Gillian works at
Locations
Georgia Eye Associates771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 150, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 995-5408Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Georgia Eye Associates2368 Main St Ste 2, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (770) 938-0020Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Georgia Eye Associates - Buckhead3120 MAPLE DR NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 233-3267
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gillian was professional and competent. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Kris Gillian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073575940
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Ctr
- Baroness Erlanger Med Ctr-U Tenn
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Emory Univ/Hosp
- Ophthalmology
