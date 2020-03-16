Overview

Dr. Kris Gillian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Gillian works at Georgia Eye Associates in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Tucker, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.