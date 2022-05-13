Dr. Kris Ford, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kris Ford, DPM
Dr. Kris Ford, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lavaca Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.
The Podiatry Group of South Texas PA102 Palo Alto Rd Ste 133, San Antonio, TX 78211 Directions (210) 923-9200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 45 NE Loop 410 Ste 920, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions
- Lavaca Medical Center
- Texas Vista Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great experience with Dr Ford. Came for a second opinion, wish I had found him first. Explained and showed me by X-ray and foot model.His diagnosis was better than the first and I trust him.
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1023269925
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.