Dr. Kripa Thakur, MD
Overview
Dr. Kripa Thakur, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lansing, MI. They completed their residency with Michigan State University-Sparrow Hospital
Dr. Thakur works at
Locations
MSU Health Care Pediatrics | DeWitt13750 S Sedona Pkwy, Lansing, MI 48906 Directions (517) 353-4000
MSU Health Care Pediatrics | Specialty Clinic1200 E Michigan Ave Ste 145, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-5440
MSU Health Care Pediatrics | Okemos1600 W Grand River Ave Ste 2, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 349-6560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kripa Thakur, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University-Sparrow Hospital
- Pediatrics
Dr. Thakur works at
