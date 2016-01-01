Overview

Dr. Krikor Tufenkjian, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Tufenkjian works at Global Neurosciences Institute in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.