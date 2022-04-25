Dr. Krikor Manoukian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manoukian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krikor Manoukian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Krikor Manoukian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of California at Los Angeles and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
AllergyDox191 S Buena Vista St # 330, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 561-4533Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pm
AllergyDox201 S Buena Vista St Ste 310, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 561-4533Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- UCI Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Fantastic. He was able to tell me what was wrong with me. Helped to get my hives under control. I enjoy talking with him. He is really nice and has a Great smile.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1740519586
- U CA Irvine Med Ctr
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Sunset
- University of California at Los Angeles
- University Of Southern California
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Manoukian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manoukian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manoukian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manoukian has seen patients for Hives, Itchy Skin and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manoukian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manoukian speaks Armenian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Manoukian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manoukian.
