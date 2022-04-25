See All Allergists & Immunologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Krikor Manoukian, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Krikor Manoukian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of California at Los Angeles and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Manoukian works at AllergyDox in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Itchy Skin and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AllergyDox
    191 S Buena Vista St # 330, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 561-4533
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    AllergyDox
    201 S Buena Vista St Ste 310, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 561-4533
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Itchy Skin
Animal Allergies
Hives
Itchy Skin
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Aspirin Desensitization Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Mastocytosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Krikor Manoukian, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740519586
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U CA Irvine Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Sunset
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krikor Manoukian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manoukian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manoukian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manoukian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manoukian has seen patients for Hives, Itchy Skin and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manoukian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Manoukian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manoukian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manoukian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manoukian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

