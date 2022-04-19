Overview

Dr. Krikor Barsoumian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from French Facility of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Barsoumian works at Krikor Barsoumian, MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.