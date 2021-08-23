Dr. Jonson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreg Jonson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kreg Jonson, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Jonson works at
Locations
-
1
Bsmd Chattanooga PC1511 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 111, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 553-5999
-
2
Parkridge East Hospital941 Spring Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 894-7870
-
3
Tennessee River Physicians Pllc1751 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 401-8034
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jonson?
Dr. Jonson is hands down the best doctor I’ve ever had. I had a complicated pregnancy due to multiple large fibroids, and he made sure I was able to deliver a healthy baby girl with as little complications as possible. He’s very warm and caring, he’s considerate and listens, and he is down-to-earth while being super knowledgeable and confident. I recommend him to any woman as a regular Gyno, as their delivering doc, and I especially recommend him for those that may have any hiccups with their reproductive systems.
About Dr. Kreg Jonson, MD
- Obstetrics
- English
- 1720407182
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jonson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jonson works at
Dr. Jonson has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jonson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.