Dr. Kranthi Achanta, MD

General Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Kranthi Achanta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.

Dr. Achanta works at Brian Badduke, MD in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    General Surgery
    39141 Civic Center Dr Ste 335, Fremont, CA 94538
    Washington Outpatient Surgery
    2299 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 05, 2022
    I've had horrible hemorrhoids for over 20 years. Every time I have a bowel movement, I have a flare up, so I'm in constant pain. I was so scared of getting hemorrhoid surgery since I read so many horror stories about it, but the pain was so bad, I started to research a more painless solution to the old school way of just cutting them out. I found a technique called HAL-RAR, and Dr. Achanta was the only surgeon in the area that performed it. However, after meeting with Dr. Achanta, we decided to do the Staple Hemorrhoid surgery. He knew I had a very low tolerance for pain, and took care of my anxiety both pre and post op. The healing time was painless! It was actually less painful that my daily hemorrhoid flare ups. It's been 3 weeks since my surgery and up doing everything I was before, and have had no flare ups! Highly recommend Dr. Achanta!
    Vi — May 05, 2022
    About Dr. Kranthi Achanta, MD

    General Surgery
    31 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
    1114927241
    Education & Certifications

    University of Southern CA
    St Elizabeth Med Center
    Baystate Med Center
    Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kranthi Achanta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achanta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Achanta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Achanta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Achanta works at Brian Badduke, MD in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Achanta’s profile.

    Dr. Achanta has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achanta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Achanta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achanta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Achanta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Achanta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

