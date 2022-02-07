Dr. Kraig Wangsnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wangsnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kraig Wangsnes, MD
Overview
Dr. Kraig Wangsnes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Florida International University, Miami, Fl and is affiliated with Edgefield County Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Wangsnes works at
Locations
-
1
University Cardiology Associates - Cardiovascular Associates of Augusta1348 Walton Way Ste 5100, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- Edgefield County Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wangsnes?
My wife and I trust Dr Wangsnes implicity.
About Dr. Kraig Wangsnes, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1659398394
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Internal Medicine Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Florida International University, Miami, Fl
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wangsnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wangsnes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wangsnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wangsnes works at
Dr. Wangsnes has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wangsnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wangsnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wangsnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wangsnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wangsnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.