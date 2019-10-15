Dr. Kraig McGee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kraig McGee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kraig McGee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.
Dr. McGee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pocatello Ear Nose & Throat333 N 18th Ave Ste D1B, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 232-2146
Hospital Affiliations
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGee?
My dad had his nasal polyps removed from him and so I know he will do well with my surgeries. I will let you know how they go.
About Dr. Kraig McGee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1821083544
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGee works at
Dr. McGee has seen patients for Ear Ache, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.