Dr. Kraig Kristof, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kraig Kristof, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Kraig Kristof, MD -- Spine Surgery at The Toledo Clinic4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5424
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Dr. Kristof is not only a talented surgeon but a concerned and caring doctor. He performed my spinal fusion surgery and made sure that I understood every aspect of recovery. I am so thankful to have had him and will go back to him with any future issues.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- William Beaumont Hospital--Spine Surgery Fellowship
- The University Of Toledo Medical Center--Orthopaedic Surgery
- The University of Toledo Medical Center
- Medical College of Ohio
- Bowling Green State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
