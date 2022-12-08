Overview

Dr. Kraig Kristof, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Kristof works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.