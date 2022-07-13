Dr. Kraig Knoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kraig Knoll, MD
Overview
Dr. Kraig Knoll, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carson City, NV. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Sierra Nevada Surgical Associates1470 Medical Pkwy Ste 280, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 882-8848Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Carson Valley Office1516 Virginia Ranch Rd # 100, Gardnerville, NV 89410 Directions (775) 882-8848
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and courteous
About Dr. Kraig Knoll, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1225028277
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Health System Inc
- Birmingham Baptist Med Ctr
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Dallas Baptist University, Dallas, Texas
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knoll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knoll has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoll.
