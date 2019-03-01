Dr. Kraig Jenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kraig Jenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kraig Jenson, MD is a Dermatologist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Jenson works at
Orem Dermatology Center1385 E 750 N, Orem, UT 84097 Directions (801) 396-0701
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Jenson has been my mother's dermatologist for at least 30 years. He is professional but pleasant. He also performed a minor surgery for me at no charge when I had no health insurance. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kraig Jenson, MD
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1922099324
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Jenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenson works at
Dr. Jenson has seen patients for Acne, Warts and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
172 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.