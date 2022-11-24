Overview

Dr. Kraig Burgess, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Burgess works at OrthoArizona in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.