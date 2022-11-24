Dr. Kraig Burgess, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kraig Burgess, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kraig Burgess, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.
OrthoArizona Arrowhead18555 N 79th Ave Ste E101, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 393-1010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Burgess was a second opinion. My first diagnosis from a different hand doctor was not entirely accurate. Dr. Burgess gave me much more information about my condition and my options. Very knowledgeable.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1396735882
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- South Pointe Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgess accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgess works at
Dr. Burgess has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
222 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.