Overview

Dr. K V Narayanan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Narayanan works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Viral Hepatitis and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.